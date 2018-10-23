Portsmouth v Burton early team-news: Ex-Pompey loanee to miss out

Have your say

Ex-Pompey loanee Damien McCrory is set to miss Burton’s trip to Fratton Park.

The left-back picked up a calf injury in the warm up to his side’s 3-2 win at Plymouth on Saturday.

McCrory, who made three appearances for the Blues last term before picking up a knee problem, will not feature against his former club.

Ben Turner also picked up a calf complaint at Home Park and is a doubt to feature against Kenny Jackett’s side.

To make matters worse for the Brewers, Marvin Sordell (hip), David Templeton (shoulder) and Scott Fraser (glute) remain absent.

For Pompey, David Wheeler has returned from an ankle injury to boost Kenny Jackett’s attacking options.

But the QPR loanee may struggle to force his way into the table-toppers’ squad for tonight’s game.

Jackett has reported no fresh knocks following the weekend success over Fleetwood which extended their lead to six points.

Instead he must decide whether to recall Brett Pitman or retain Saturday’s goalscorer Oli Hawkins in attack.

Pompey’s boss is also mulling over restoring the 4-2-3-1 system which crucially pepped up his side in the second half against the Cod Army.