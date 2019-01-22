Have your say

Kenny Jackett will ring the changes once again for the Checkatrade Trophy.

The Pompey boss has indicated it will be wholesale switches for the visit of Peterborough in the quarter-final meeting.

Pompey midfielder Ben Close

That means the likes of youngsters Matt Casey, Dan Smith, Haji Mnoga, Freddie Read, Leon Maloney, Joe Hancott, Bradley Lethbridge and Petar Durin could all be a part of the squad.

Players like Ben Close, Brandon Haunstruo and Dion Donohue will also be looking for minutes.

Jackett is without Luke McGree (wrist), Nathan Thompson (hamstring) and Oli Hawkins (calf).

Posh boss Steve Evans will be without new recruits Jason White and Kyle Dempsey.

The pair are cup-tied, having appeared in previous rounds of the competition for Brighton under-21s and Fleetwood, respectively.

Louis Reed is suspended, as is Ryan Tafazolli, who was sent off in the weekend 4-0 defeat to Luton.

Matt Godden could feature, with the 14-goal striker having recently recovered from a knee knock.

Although, there will be no place for Jason Cummings, who is not being considered for selection, despite a bright start to the season.