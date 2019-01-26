Pompey host QPR in the fourth round of the FA Cup today (3pm).
Here’s all the key information you need to know ahead of the tie…
Pompey team news
Pompey are short of forward options ahead of the Hoops’ visit to Fratton Park.
Jamal Lowe is suspended, Louis Dennis is a slight doubt after picking up a knee injury and Oli Hawkins remains sidelined with a calf problem.
To make matters worse, Andy Cannon is cup-tied having featured in the FA Cup for Rochdale this campaign.
And youngsters Dan Smith and Brad Lethbridge have also represented Bognor in the second-qualifying round against Whitstable.
Matt Casey too played for Gosport Borough against Ramsgate in the historic competition.
Nathan Thompson (hamstring) and Luke McGee (wrist) remain on the treatment table.
QPR team news
Steve McClaren will field a strong team at Fratton Park.
The Hoops are without veteran defender Angel Rangel, who is sidelined with a thigh injury.
On-loan Brighton striker Tomer Hemed is also absent until at least the middle of next month after undergoing a hernia operation in December.
United States international Geoff Cameron (ankle) won’t be involved at Fratton Park.
Likely line-ups
POMPEY (4-2-3-1)
Craig MacGillivray
Anton Walkes
Jack Whatmough
Matt Clarke
Lee Brown
Tom Naylor
Dion Donohue
Gareth Evans
Louis Dennis
Ronan Curtis
Brett Pitman
Substitutes
Alex Bass
Christian Burgess
Brandon Haunstrup
Bryn Morris
Ben Close
Adam May
Leon Maloney
QPR (4-4-2)
Matt Ingram
Darnell Furlong
Toni Leistner
Joel Lynch
Jake Bidwell
Bright Osayi-Samuel
Ryan Manning
Jordan Cousins
Luke Freeman
Nahki Wells
Eberechi Eze
Substitutes
Joe Lumley
Grant Hall
Josh Schoweb
Pawal Wszolek
Matt Smith
Ilias Chair
Aramide Oteh
Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey)
Pompey’s form this season
Wins: 26
Draws: 6
Losses: 6
Top scorer: Jamal Lowe (11)
Most assists: Ronan Curtis (13)
Most games: Matt Clarke (36)
QPR’s form this season
Wins: 14
Draws: 6
Losses: 12
Top scorer: Luke Freeman (6)
Most assists: Nahki Wells (3)
Most games: Luke Freeman (31)
Pompey’s recent form
W 1-0 Peterborough (H) Checkatrade Trophy January 22
L 2-1 Oxford (A) Checkatrade Trophy January 19
L 1-0 Blackpool (H) League One January 12
W 2-0 Southend (A) Checkatrade Trophy January 8
W 1-0 Norwich (A) FA Cup January 5
QPR’s recent form
L 4-1 Preston (H) Championship January 19
L 1-0 Sheffield United (A) Championship January 12
W 2-1 Leeds (H) FA Cup January 6
D 2-2 Aston Villa (A) Championship January 1
D 0-0 Reading (H) Championship December 29
Odds – provided by The Betting Room, Southsea
Portsmouth 5/4
1-0 5/1
2-0 8/1
2-1 7/1
3-0 16/1
3-1 12/1
3-2 20/1
QPR
1-0 5/1
2-0 11/1
2-1 15/2
3-0 22/1
3-1 12/1
3-2 22/1
Draw 11/5
0-0 13/2
1-1 5/1
2-2 10/1
3-3 28/1
Other fourth-round fixtures
Today (all 3pm kick-offs unless stated)
Accrington Stanley v Derby County (12.30pm), Brighton & Hove Albion v West Brom, Doncaster Rovers v Oldham Athletic, Manchester City v Burnley, Middlesbrough v Newport County, Newcastle United v Watford, Shrewsbury v Wolves, Swansea City v Gillingham, Millwall v Everton (5.30pm), AFC Wimbledon v West Ham (7.45pm).
Sunday
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (4pm), Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday (6pm)
Monday
Barnet v Brentford (7.45pm)