Have your say

Pompey host QPR in the fourth round of the FA Cup today (3pm).

Here’s all the key information you need to know ahead of the tie…

Pompey welcome QPR to Fratton Park today. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey team news

Pompey are short of forward options ahead of the Hoops’ visit to Fratton Park.

Jamal Lowe is suspended, Louis Dennis is a slight doubt after picking up a knee injury and Oli Hawkins remains sidelined with a calf problem.

To make matters worse, Andy Cannon is cup-tied having featured in the FA Cup for Rochdale this campaign.

And youngsters Dan Smith and Brad Lethbridge have also represented Bognor in the second-qualifying round against Whitstable.

Matt Casey too played for Gosport Borough against Ramsgate in the historic competition.

Nathan Thompson (hamstring) and Luke McGee (wrist) remain on the treatment table.

QPR team news

Steve McClaren will field a strong team at Fratton Park.

The Hoops are without veteran defender Angel Rangel, who is sidelined with a thigh injury.

On-loan Brighton striker Tomer Hemed is also absent until at least the middle of next month after undergoing a hernia operation in December.

United States international Geoff Cameron (ankle) won’t be involved at Fratton Park.

Likely line-ups

POMPEY (4-2-3-1)

Craig MacGillivray

Anton Walkes

Jack Whatmough

Matt Clarke

Lee Brown

Tom Naylor

Dion Donohue

Gareth Evans

Louis Dennis

Ronan Curtis

Brett Pitman

Substitutes

Alex Bass

Christian Burgess

Brandon Haunstrup

Bryn Morris

Ben Close

Adam May

Leon Maloney

QPR (4-4-2)

Matt Ingram

Darnell Furlong

Toni Leistner

Joel Lynch

Jake Bidwell

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Ryan Manning

Jordan Cousins

Luke Freeman

Nahki Wells

Eberechi Eze

Substitutes

Joe Lumley

Grant Hall

Josh Schoweb

Pawal Wszolek

Matt Smith

Ilias Chair

Aramide Oteh

Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey)

Pompey’s form this season

Wins: 26

Draws: 6

Losses: 6

Top scorer: Jamal Lowe (11)

Most assists: Ronan Curtis (13)

Most games: Matt Clarke (36)

QPR’s form this season

Wins: 14

Draws: 6

Losses: 12

Top scorer: Luke Freeman (6)

Most assists: Nahki Wells (3)

Most games: Luke Freeman (31)

Pompey’s recent form

W 1-0 Peterborough (H) Checkatrade Trophy January 22

L 2-1 Oxford (A) Checkatrade Trophy January 19

L 1-0 Blackpool (H) League One January 12

W 2-0 Southend (A) Checkatrade Trophy January 8

W 1-0 Norwich (A) FA Cup January 5

QPR’s recent form

L 4-1 Preston (H) Championship January 19

L 1-0 Sheffield United (A) Championship January 12

W 2-1 Leeds (H) FA Cup January 6

D 2-2 Aston Villa (A) Championship January 1

D 0-0 Reading (H) Championship December 29

Odds – provided by The Betting Room, Southsea

Portsmouth 5/4

1-0 5/1

2-0 8/1

2-1 7/1

3-0 16/1

3-1 12/1

3-2 20/1

QPR

1-0 5/1

2-0 11/1

2-1 15/2

3-0 22/1

3-1 12/1

3-2 22/1

Draw 11/5

0-0 13/2

1-1 5/1

2-2 10/1

3-3 28/1

Other fourth-round fixtures

Today (all 3pm kick-offs unless stated)

Accrington Stanley v Derby County (12.30pm), Brighton & Hove Albion v West Brom, Doncaster Rovers v Oldham Athletic, Manchester City v Burnley, Middlesbrough v Newport County, Newcastle United v Watford, Shrewsbury v Wolves, Swansea City v Gillingham, Millwall v Everton (5.30pm), AFC Wimbledon v West Ham (7.45pm).

Sunday

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (4pm), Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday (6pm)

Monday

Barnet v Brentford (7.45pm)