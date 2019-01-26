Have your say

Pompey are short of forward options ahead of the QPR’s visit to Fratton Park in the FA Cup fourth round.

Jamal Lowe is suspended, Louis Dennis is a slight doubt after picking up a knee injury and Oli Hawkins remains sidelined with a calf problem.

Louis Dennis is a doubt for Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler

To make matters worse, Andy Cannon is cup-tied having featured for Rochdale in the competition this campaign.

And youngsters Dan Smith and Brad Lethbridge have also represented Bognor in the second-qualifying round against Whitstable.

Matt Casey too played for Gosport Borough against Ramsgate in the FA Cup.

Nathan Thompson (hamstring) and Luke McGee (wrist) remain on the treatment table.

Meanwhile, Steve McClaren will field a strong Hoops side.

Rangers are, however, without veteran defender Angel Rangel, who is sidelined with a thigh injury.

On-loan Brighton striker Tomer Hemed is also absent until at least the middle of next month after undergoing a hernia operation in December.

United States international Geoff Cameron (ankle) won’t be involved at Fratton Park.