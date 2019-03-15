Have your say

Pompey host Scunthorpe in their latest game in League One.

Here’s all you need to know about the match-up, with the Blues fourth in the table and the Irons 15th.

Pompey play host to Scunthorpe in League One

Pompey team news

James Vaughan is a Pompey injury doubt as he struggles with a back problem.

The on-loan striker sustained the issue during a substitute appearance at Walsall on Tuesday night.

That could grant forgotten man Lloyd Isgrove a place on the bench against Scunthorpe.

With no fresh injuries, Kenny Jackett is expected to name the same starting XI which triumphed 3-2 at the Bescot Stadium.

Likely Pompey line-up

Craig MacGillivray, Nathan Thompson, Christian Burgess, Matt Clarke, Lee Brown, Ben Close, Tom Naylor, Jamal Lowe, Brett Pitman, Viv Solomon-Otabor, Omar Bogle. Subs: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Brandon Haunstrup, Dion Donohue, Gareth Evans, Oli Hawkins, James Vaughan.

Scunthorpe team news

Levi Sutton is ruled out of Scunthorpe’s trip to Fratton Park.

The midfielder sustained a groin strain in Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over Southend, so Clayton Lewis is expected to come into Stuart McCall’s side.

Sutton joins a lengthy injury list which contains Rory Watson (broken arm), Jordan Clarke (knee), Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (knee), Josh Morris (ankle), Ryan Colclough (cruciate) and Matthew Lund (knee).

One-time Pompey target Lee Novak, with 11 goals this season, will lead the line.

Likely Scunthorpe line-up

Jak Alnwick, Tony McMahon, Rory McArdle, Cameron Burgess, Tom Pearce, Funso Ojo, James Perch, Clayton Lewis, George Thomas, Lee Novak, Kevin van Veen. Subs: Jon Flatt, Byron Webster, Harrison McGahey, Adam Hammill, Kyle Wootton, Olufela Olomola, Yasin Ben El-Mhann.

Pompey odds

To win: 8/15

1-0 5/1, 2-0 5/1, 2-1 6/1, 3-0 9/1, 3-2 18/1, 4-0 18/1.

Scunthorpe odds

To win: 10/3

1-0 7/1, 2-0 16/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 25/1, 3-2 25/1, 4-0 50/1.

Draw: 11/5

0-0 13/2, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 10/1, 3-3 28/1

Pompey stats

Top scorer: Ronan Curtis, Gareth Evans and Jamal Lowe (all on 12)

Most assists: Ronan Curtis 15

Most games: Matt Clarke 48

Won 29, Drawn 12, Lost 9

Pompey form

W – 3-2 – Walsall (A) League One

L – 2-1 – Charlton (A) League One

W – 5-1 – Bradford (H) League One

W – 3-0 – Bury (A) Checkatrade Trophy

D – 0-0 – Barnsley (H) League One

Scunthorpe stats

Top scorer: Lee Novak (11)

Most assists: George Thomas (7)

Most games: Lee Novak (38)

Won 13, Drawn 10, Lost 20

Scunthorpe stats

W – 4-1 – Southend (H) League One

L – 1-0 – Bristol Rovers (H) League One

L – 2-1 – Oxford (A) League One

D – 1-1 – Doncaster Rovers (H) League One

L – 1-0 – Gillingham (A) League One

Referee

Peter Wright (Merseyside)

Other games

Tonight: Doncaster Rovers v Barnsley

Saturday (3pm kick offs): Accrington Stanley v Rochdale, Bristol Rovers v Charlton Athletic, Burton Albion v Blackpool, Fleetwood Town v Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town v Gillingham, Oxford United v Bradford City, Peterborough United v Coventry City, Shrewsbury Town vWycombe Wanderers, Southend United v AFC Wimbledon, Sunderland v Walsall