Both teams went into the break goalless, with Pompey enjoying the majority of possession.

1. Brett Pitman leads Pompey out Pompey v Scunthorpe at Fratton Park JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Kenny Jackett Pompey v Scunthorpe at Fratton Park JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Ben Close Pompey v Scunthorpe at Fratton Park JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Christian Burgess Pompey v Scunthorpe at Fratton Park JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more