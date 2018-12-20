‘Portsmouth v Sunderland is a game Black Cats can’t afford to lose’

The News caught up with die-hard Sunderland fan Neil Fatkin ahead of the Black Cats’ visit to Fratton Park on Saturday.

Here’s how he sees the mouthwatering clash that could determine who wins this season’s League One title…

Q: Is this the most important game of the season for each side?

A: In some ways it's a more important game for Sunderland not to lose.

Pompey are five points ahead, and if they win there's an eight-point gap – and I don't think you want that on top place halfway through the season.

That would be pretty tough to claw back, so it's important we don't lose this game.

I think we'd be happy with a draw because then it does keep Pompey within touching distance.

If we win those two games in hand then it does put us a point above, whereas if we lose, we'd have to win both and still be below Pompey.

It the most important game to this point.

I don't know whether Pompey see us as their next biggest rival or not, but for Sunderland it will be the biggest game.

It's also a bit unique because, up to this point, Sunderland have gone into pretty much every game as the bookies’ favourites.

It's probably the first game this season where the expectation has been on the other team.

That might change the psychology a bit.

Q: What's the atmosphere been like among the Sunderland fans in League One?

A: At the moment we're averaging about 30,000, but the problem is the ground holds 48,000 so you've still got the best part of 20,000 empty seats.

Returning to those sort of gate numbers is going to be some way off.

So, the atmosphere on match-day still lacks a bit, but generally around the club it's positive.

Although we're in League One, and no-one's happy with that – I think it's the second time in the club's history we've been in this division – under the old regime fans had given up.

The owner had stopped investing money and sort of washed his hands of the club, leaving it to go into free-fall basically.

The guys who've come in speak very well, I think they've got the best intentions of the club at heart.

My only concern is that they don't have the finances to compete the higher we go up.

At least having a clean broom coming in has brought some positivity, and also we have been winning some games.

For what seems like many years, you've just gone to the stadium expecting to get beaten.

Whatever level you're playing at, if you're winning games, it brings some of the feel-good factor back.

As fans, we think we've bottomed out and are going in the right direction again.

Some of the better atmospheres have been at away games.

I think its partly the novelty value of going to some of these grounds which a lot of these supporters have never been to before.

As far as I'm aware, most of the allocations have been sold out.

Q: What’s your verdict on the job manager Jack Ross is doing?

A: I've been impressed with him so far.

The biggest thing I can say about him is they way he conducts his interviews and speaks to the press.

He's always very calm with what he says, he seems to stay level-headed and doesn't get carried away.

I think, certainly at this level, he's the man we need.

I think he's got the potential to manage at a higher level.

My only concern is that no matter how good a manager you are, you need the tools to work with – I think without additions we'd struggle in the Championship.

At some point we'd need some level of investment to improve the squad. You're only as good as your players.

I'm not saying go ridiculous with money, because that's part of what got us into the trouble we're in now, but to get back to the Premier League we will need to spend at some point.

Q: Sunderland have a decent League One squad, but are reinforcements needed in January?

A: I’d like another commanding centre-half.

We have a lad, Jack Baldwin, who came in from Peterborough who seems to have done a good job.

We've got Tom Flanagan as well, but ideally a centre-half who has the potential to play in the Championship.

We've got to get out of League One, and we do have a reasonable chance of doing that, so now we need players capable of moving to the next level.

So we could do with a centre-half, possibly a centre-forward if we lose Josh Maja, and possibly a back-up keeper too as Robbin Ruiter hasn't previously covered himself in glory.

If I was going to pick two positions, though, it would be a centre-half and a centre-forward.

