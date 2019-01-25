Portsmouth vs QPR: How can fans watch game live in UK? Which countries is the FA Cup clash being shown in?   

Pompey will host Queens Park Rangers in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Championship side will travel to Fratton Park tomorrow for the cup clash which will once again be broadcast around the world.

However kick-off will still place at 3pm instead of being pushed back like it was for the wins over Norwich and Rochdale.

And members of the Fratton faithful who are unable to make it to the game tomorrow for whatever reason need not fear.

They have the opportunity of watching the game from the comfort of their own home.

Here's how fans can watch the game in the UK

British bookmakers Bet365 will be showing the game live on iPhone, iPad or Android devices but there are a few requirements needed to be able to watch it on the company’s app.

You need a funded account with the firm or to have placed a bet in the 24 hours prior to kick-off. A good WiFi of 3G connection will also be required.

Which countries is the game being shown?

If you are a Blues fan living abroad then there is a chance you will be able to watch the game on the box.

Here are the countries and channels the Pompey game is being shown on tomorrow:

- Austria – DAZN

- Bosnia and Herzegovina – Sportklub 10 Serbia

- China – PPTV Sport China

- Czech Republic – DIGI GO

- Denmark – Eurosport 2 Denmark, Eurosport Player Denmark, Viaplay Denmark

- Finland – Viaplay Finland

- France – beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 10

- Germany – DAZN

- Macedonia – Sportklub 10 Serbia

- Montenegro – Sportklub 10 Serbia

- Norway – Viaplay Norway

- Serbia – Sportklub 10 Serbia

- Slovakia – DIGI GO

- Switzerland – DAZN

- United States – ESPN+