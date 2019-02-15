Have your say

POMPEY are looking to get back to winning ways in the league.

The Blue travel to Roots Hall to play 14th placed Southend United on Saturday as they look to get their League One promotion campaign back on track.

Pompey drew at Plymouth last time out in League One. Picture: Joe Pepler

However if you can't make the trip up from the South Coast to Essex this weekend – you will be able to catch the game on the box.

Here’s what you need to know:

Is Pompey vs Southend on TV?

Yes, the Blues game at the Shrimpers has been selected for televised coverage, which will be the first time Pompey have been on the TV for a league game this season.

What channel is it on?

Sky Sports have the TV rights for League One matches, so the Pompey game will be shown on their channels.

According to Sky Sports TV Guide, the Southend vs Portsmouth match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event as well as Sky Sports Football.

What time is kick off?

The game has been moved for to lunchtime on Saturday for TV coverage, so instead of kicking off at 3pm it will instead begin at 12.30pm.

Sky Sports coverage will start at 12pm on Saturday.