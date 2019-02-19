Have your say

Omar Bogle and Dion Donohue will both undergo late fitness tests ahead of tonight’s game with Bristol Rovers.

On-loan Cardiff striker Bogle picked up a dead leg in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Southend and was replaced by Gareth Evans midway through the first half.

Pompey front man Omar Bogle

He’s rated 50-50 for the game against Rovers.

Meanwhile, Donohue will be assessed for the ankle problem he picked up against Doncaster.

Andy Cannon remains sidelined with a quad injury, while keeper Luke McGee (wrist) is closing in on his return to full training.

Right-back Nathan Thompson is definitely out after picking up a knee injury in training last week.

Kenny Jackett, however, will have midfield general Tom Naylor back available.

The ex-Burton man has been suspended for the Blues' past two games.

For the Gas, Stuart Sinclair could make his first appearance since New Year's Day.

The midfielder has been suffering from concussion and hasn't featured since Rovers' draw with Burton.

Former Pompey loanee Tareiq Holmes-Dennis has been playing regularly in recent weeks for Rovers and is due to start on his return to Fratton Park.

The defender picked up a serious knee injury on his Blues debut in August 2017, ruling him out for the season.

There will be no PO4 return for Kyle Bennett, though.

He went on loan to Swindon during the January transfer window.