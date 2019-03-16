Have your say

Pompey are still to learn the extent of winger Viv Solomon-Otabor’s calf injury.

The Birmingham loan man was forced off in the closing stages of the first half against Scunthorpe today, and replaced by Gareth Evans.

Now Kenny Jackett is waiting to see how long he could be without Solomon-Otabor.

It’s a further blow to Pompey's wide options, with Republic of Ireland winger Ronan Curtis set to be missing for between 'four to six' weeks following his freak finger injury.

Jackett said: ‘Viv came off with a calf injury.

‘It’s too early to say yet, I don’t know long long he’ll be out for.’

Viv Solomon-Otabor had to be taken off against Scunthorpe before half-time Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues beat Scunthorpe 2-0 thanks to goals from Omar Bogle and Jamal Lowe.