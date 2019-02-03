Have your say

Pompey are sweating on the fitness of Dion Donohue ahead of Tuesday’s FA Cup fourth-round replay at QPR.

The Welshman picked up a shin injury during the first half of Blues’ 1-1 draw with Doncaster on Saturday.

Dion Donohue. Picture: Joe Pepler

Donohue suffered a bad cut and was replaced by debutant James Vaughan at the interval.

Boss Kenny Jackett revealed the former Chesterfield midfielder’s setback will at least require stitches.

Donohue will undergo a scan and Pompey await news if he’ll be able to feature at Loftus Road.

Jackett said: ‘Donohue’s injury is a shin injury which is quite a bad cut and will at least need stitches, although they are taking a precaution to scan him, making sure there are no broken bones in there.’

Jack Whatmough also limped out of the clash with Rovers in the 28th minute after feeling a twinge in his knee.