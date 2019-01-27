Have your say

Pompey will again be without a key player when they face QPR for a second time.

The Blues held Steve McClaren’s visitors to a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Ronan Curtis will be suspended to face QPR in the FA Cup fourth-round replay. Picture: Joe Pepler

As a result, Kenny Jackett’s troops will head to Loftus Road for a replay to decide which side reaches the next stage of the historic competition.

A date has yet to be announced.

Jamal Lowe was absent for Pompey’s stalemate against the Championship outfit.

This season’s 11-goal top scorer was forced to watch the tie from the Fratton Park directors’ box.

After picking up yellow cards in victories at Rochdale and Norwich in the second and third round respectively, the ex-Hampton & Richmond winger was forced to serve a one-match suspension.

The rule was introduced at the start of the season, which Pompey chief executive, Mark Catlin, has previously blasted.

As things stand, Lowe will be available to travel to Rangers for the replay.

However, it will be the unfortunate turn of Ronan Curtis to be banned against the Hoops.

The Republic of Ireland international has now collected two cautions in the Cup.

Curtis was booked at Carrow Road, before being issued a yellow for his part in a melee against QPR.

Following challenges involving the winger and Rangers’ Josh Scowen, a 21-player skirmish ensued.

Curtis and Lee Brown were booked for the hosts as well as QPR’s Joel Lynch.

The 22-year-old has scored nine goals and created 13 since his summer arrival from Derry City.