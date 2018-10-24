Portsmouth ‘will find it difficult’ at Maidenhead in FA Cup

Have your say

Pompey should expect a tough examination at non-league Maidenhead United when the teams meet in the FA Cup.

The Blues will head to York Road for one of the stand-out ties of the first round.

Maidenhead beat Chippenham 1-0 in a hard-fought fourth qualifying round replay on Tuesday night.

That game could have gone either way with chances for both sides.

The National League side had to really tough it out against the National League South underdogs to earn their big first round occasion.

Maidenhead player Christian Smith revealed it will be huge for the team when they welcome League One leaders Pompey.

He expects Kenny Jackett’s men to find it difficult on the day in the true tradition of the FA Cup.

He said: ‘We are looking forward to it.

‘We’ve got a few big games before then but when it comes around we will be looking forward to it.

‘It will be a good game.

‘I’m sure they will find it tough as we did (against Chippenham) especially coming here.’

The first round ties will be played from November 9 to 12.

Maidenhead are currently 18th in the National League.