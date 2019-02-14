Portsmouth will relish Southend television opportunity as Kenny Jackett eyes winning start to key period

Kenny Jackett has told his Pompey players to enjoy the stage as they prepare to grab some television limelight on Saturday.

A busy run of matches are ahead with five games in 15 days.

Pompey drew at Plymouth last time out in League One. Picture: Joe Pepler

Three of those are on television, including the League One trip to Southend (12.30pm).

Boss Jackett has appreciated having a week clear of midweek matches to prepare for this next run of fixtures.

He said: ‘We needed the full week, the break, the opportunity to do the work that we need.

‘For this week we have to draw breath, gather all of the players, focus them and point them in the right direction. We have a good squad of players.

‘It sets us up for a real big game at Southend and a key period where in two competitions we play five games in 15 days. They are quite key ones as well.

‘Saturday is a television game which is terrific. Three of our next six are on television.

‘It is a great chance for us and one we should enjoy.’

The Pompey manager felt he could take positives from draws with Plymouth and Doncaster.

But he knows his team need three-point hauls now as they look to get back into the automatic promotion spots in League One.

He added: ‘There’s been some good games, Plymouth and Doncaster have been very good games but it is wins we are aiming for.

‘There were some very good points about our performance last time away at Plymouth. As there were against Doncaster.

‘But the bottom line is wins. None of us can be satisfied with either losing or drawing.

‘It is wins you aim for.

‘While there’s some good things in those performances we are always looking to go one better and if we can try to improve.’