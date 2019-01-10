Portsmouth winger clinches PFA prize for second time

Have your say

Jamal Lowe has picked up the PFA Bristol Street Motors Fans’ League One Player of the Month award for a second time this season.

The Pompey winger clinched the accolade for December.

Jamal Lowe of Portsmouth celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal to make the score 2-5 during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Portsmouth at Highbury Stadium on December 29th 2018 in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com/PinPep)

In a vote held by fan engagement website, Snack Media, Lowe won the prize with 42 per cent of the vote.

He defeated Barnsley defender Ethan Pinnock, who claimed 22 per cent of the ballot.

Ex-Blues loanee John Marquis finished third with 16 per cent. In behind the Doncaster striker was Luton pair James Collins (11 per cent) and James Shea (seven) as well as Peterborough marksman Ivan Toney (three).

Lowe helped Pompey retain their position at the top of League One last month.

Kenny Jackett’s troops collected 10 points from a possible 18, with the former Hampton & Richmond talent scoring three goals.

He netted in the 2-0 win over Southend on December 8, before firing a double in the Blues’ 5-2 victory at Fleetwood on December 29.

Lowe also bagged the PFA prize in August, while Gareth Evans claimed the gong in November.

