Portsmouth winger misses out on League One prize 

Ronan Curtis has missed out on the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month award for December.

The Pompey winger was beaten to the accolade by Peterborough striker Ivan Toney.

Curtis was nominated for the prize after impressing for the Blues last month.

The Republic of Ireland international registered one goal and four assists as Kenny Jackett’s side maintained their lead at the top of the table.

Curtis netted in the 3-1 win over promotion rivals Sunderland at Fratton Park on December 22.

He also created both goals in Pompey’s 2-0 success against Southend on December 8, as well as a pair in the 5-2 victory at Fleetwood on December 29.

Yet Toney’s impressive form of five goals in as many games for the Posh ensured the Football League judging panel delivered him the gong.

Jamal Lowe was voted the FA Bristol Street Motors Fans’ League One Player of the Month award for a second time this season yesterday.