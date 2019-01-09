Portsmouth winger out to clinch PFA prize for second time 

Have your say

Jamal Lowe is hoping to be voted League One’s PFA Bristol Street Motors Fans Player of the Month for a second time this season.

The Pompey winger has been nominated for the December award.

Lowe was in superb form last month as Kenny Jackett’s troops maintained their charge towards the third-tier title.

The ex-Hampton & Richmond man featured in all seven fixtures, with the Blues collecting 10 points from a possible 18.

He scored in the 2-0 win over Southend on December 8, as well as firing a double in Pompey’s 5-2 success at Fleetwood on December 29.

The 24-year-old faces competition from Luton pair James Collins and James Shea, Barnsley defender Ethan Pinnock, ex-Blues loanee John Marquis (Doncaster) and Peterborough striker Ivan Toney.

Lowe won the PFA Bristol Street Motors Fans Player of the Month accolade in August.

Gareth Evans also claimed the gong in November.

The Fratton faithful can ensure Lowe picks up the prize by clicking here to vote for him. Fans have until 8am on Thursday, January 10 to cast their selection.

Ronan Curtis is also up for the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for December.