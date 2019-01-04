Portsmouth winger relishing early Championship barometer at Norwich 

Have your say

Jamal Lowe’s scintillating form this season suggests he’s ready for the Championship.

And Pompey’s trip to Norwich will provide the winger with an early indication whether he can cut it in the second tier.

Jamal Lowe celebrates his second goal at Fleetwood. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

The Blues travel to Carrow Road in the FA Cup third round on Saturday (5.30pm).

Both clubs are flying high in their respective divisions, with promotion the main target.

Kenny Jackett’s side sit at the summit of League One and are track to be playing in the division above next term.

The Canaries, meanwhile, are second in the Championship.

The tie will certainly be a step up in quality for former non-league ace Lowe, after lighting up Pompey’s title charge.

He’s scored 11 goals and created five as he continues his hurtling progress.

That return has led to Jackett insisting Lowe is capable of performing in the Championship.

The the former Hampton & Richmond wideman was also linked with a move to Leeds, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest on Thursday.

And Lowe is relishing the opportunity to test himself against Premier League hopefuls Norwich.

He said: ‘It’s going to be a good experience.

‘It’s a big game against a big team at a big stadium, so we’ll see what we’re like against a good team who are in the Championship.

‘It can be a nice marker to see where we’re at and we will see what happens.

‘We’ll be playing against some good Championship players and can see where we come up against them.

‘They’re looking to be promoted and their players have aspirations of playing in the Premier League.

‘It’s a game that we are probably expected to lose.

‘But we’re not going into it looking to lose, we obviously want to win so we’ll see how it goes.

‘Where we are physically, it can be a great test. There’s another level up there.

‘Then there’s the mental aspect and whether we are sharp enough and quick enough, as well as being technically good enough on the ball.’

Pompey head to Carrow Road as firm underdogs for the tie.

But with £135,000 on offer to the winner, it could prove a useful windfall for Kenny Jackett during the transfer window.

Lowe reckons it’ll be vital that the Blues put their chances away if they’re to advance into the fourth round of the competition.

He added: ‘We’ll have to make our chances count. As you go up levels, players get sharper and make their chances count.

‘They may only get one but they stick it away, so it’ll be good to see. It will be good challenge for us.’