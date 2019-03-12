Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis faces Wembley agony after chopping top of his finger off in freak accident

Ronan Curtis is waiting to learn whether his Wembley dream is over.

The Irishman missed last night’s 3-2 success at Walsall after chopping the top off a finger in a freak accident.

The moment occurred yesterday when a gust of wind slammed a door on Curtis’ finger at his Southsea home.

The winger had been preparing to meet his team-mates to head to the Bescot Stadium for the League One encounter.

Instead he remained on the south coast to undergo plastic surgery and reattach the top of his finger.

Viv Solomon-Otabor was selected in Curtis’ absence, netting in the triumph over the Saddlers.

And Kenny Jackett admitted he does not yet know whether the former Derry man will be available for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland on March 31.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Ronan trapped his finger in the door, it is quite serious and needed surgery to stitch it back on.

‘It happened at home. It was windy down in Portsmouth yesterday morning believe it or not and the wind caught the door as he was leaving his house to meet up with us.

‘According to his mum, the top of the finger was hanging off and they sewed it back on with plastic surgery.

‘It was 9am when I got the call, just when we were ready to leave, although he was okay by this afternoon.

‘How long he’ll be out for is a really difficult one to say. I will be surprised if he plays on Saturday, very surprised, beyond that it’s hard to call.

‘He will again see a specialist and plastic surgeon on Friday again and we will go off what he says.

‘If you have quite deep surgery, there’s the danger of infection and other things to think about.

‘It was quite a nasty one, but I would be guessing if I gave you any information about whether he will be available for Wembley.’