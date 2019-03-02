Ronan Curtis insists he’s had no recent shortage of confidence.

The winger netted for the first time in six games as Pompey reached Wembley with a 3-0 Checkatrade Trophy semi-final win at Bury on Tuesday.

It was Curtis’ third goal since the turn of the year – after bagging eight times during the first half of the campaign.

The Irishman is still to record an assist in 2019, with some fans believing he needs a spell on the sidelines to rediscover his full attacking prowess.

But the 22-year-old accepts most players hit a dip during the course of a season.

And he’s hoping his strike against the Shakers will be the springboard to recapturing his best form.

Ronan Curtis. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Curtis said: ‘Teams and players have their ups and downs throughout a season – look how many games we have in the league, plus cups.

‘I was flying at the start of the season and some of our lads did have a dip in form.

‘I just take everything game by game. I don’t really focus on trying to score and, naturally, it will happen for you. You don’t need to focus too much on it.

‘It does happen to the best players in the world.

‘But I was glad to get my goal on Tuesday night and hopefully I’ll get on the score sheet again against Bradford.

‘My confidence hasn’t really dropped. It’s not about me all of the time, I try to set the others lads up to get them on the score sheet.

‘As long as I put 100 per cent into my game then I don’t mind if I don’t score.

‘It was a long time coming and I was glad to get one against Bury.

‘I have high standards and I’m a young lad who wants to continue playing for this club.

‘I want to get as many goals as I can and push us up the league.’

Pompey are back to League One duty today when they welcome Bradford to Fratton Park (3pm).

Kenny Jackett’s side are searching for their first victory in the division since New Year’s Day.

They have lost three and drawn five of their past eight games, causing the Blues to drop out of the automatic promotion places.

But Curtis insists Pompey still have automatic promotion firmly in their sights.

The Republic of Ireland international added: ‘We’ve got to bounce back against Bradford and get a win.

‘We’re unbeaten in our past six games now and kept two clean sheets.

‘The cup will take care of itself on the day and we know we have to focus on the league and catch the boys in front of us.’