Have your say

Ronan Curtis has scooped a prestigious prize at the FAI Awards.

The Pompey winger was named his country’s Under-21s International Player of the Year at an event in Dublin last night.

Ronan Curtis. Picture: Simon Cooper/PA

Curtis featured nine times for Eire at youth level, scoring once.

His eye-catching performances earned him a call-up to the senior squad in September, before he was handed his maiden cap in the goalless draw with Northern Ireland two months later.

Curtis was included in new boss Mick McCarthy’s set-up for Ireland’s European Championship 2020 qualifiers this week, but has forced to withdraw after severing his finger in his front door.

The 22-year-old is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks.

Curtis has been in superb form since moving to Fratton Park from Derry City for around £100,000 last month.

He’s scored 12 goals in 40 appearances during the Blues’ League One promotion push and route to the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Curtis was also nominated for Goal of the Year for his effort against Kosovo but lost out to Aiden O’Brien.