Portsmouth winger’s withdraw purely precautionary

The News understands Ronan Curtis’ early withdrawal from Pompey’s 3-1 win over Sunderland was a precautionary measure.

The Republic of Ireland international, who had new Eire boss Mick McCarthy watching on from the stands, was replaced by Andre Green in the 87th minute with a tight quad.

Ronan Curtis is escorted off the pitch during Pompey's 3-1 win against Sunderland Picture: Joe Pepler

And although it’s too early to tell whether the winger will miss the trip to Gillingham on Boxing Day, it is believed the injury is not series.

Curtis produced a man-of-the-match performance before his withdrawal.

He scored Pompey’s second goal in the victory over the Black Cats, taking his goal tally for the season to eight – one behind top-scorer Gareth Evans, who was also on the mark against Jack Ross’ side.

Ben Thompson scored his maiden Blues goal to maintain Pompey’s four point lead at the top of the League One table.