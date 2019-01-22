Portsmouth winger starts against Peterborough ahead of QPR suspension 

Have your say

Top-scorer Jamal Lowe starts for Pompey in tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final against Peterborough (7pm).

Kenny Jackett has opted to rest the winger during previous rounds of the competition this season.

But with Lowe suspended for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against QPR, he retains his berth from the 2-1 defeat at Oxford United..

The Blues have made seven changes in total from that disappointing afternoon at the Kassam Stadium three days ago.

Keeper Craig MacGillivray, David Wheeler and Gareth Evans also keep their place in Jackett’s line-up to face the Posh.

That means Louis Dennis has to settle for a spot on the substitutes’ bench, despite impressing in the Checkatrade Trophy this term.

Meanwhile, Ben Close returns from an ankle injury to feature in central midfield alongside Adam May.

The Pompey boss has also handed Academy defender Haji Mnoga a third senior outing.

First-year professional Dan Smith spearheads the hosts’ attack after featuring in a right-back role in the 2-0 third-round win at Southend.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Mnoga, Burgess, Casey, Haunstrup, Close, May, Wheeler, Evans, Lowe, Smith.

Subs: Bass, Walkes, Clarke, Donohue, Read, Dennis, Lethbridge