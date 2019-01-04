Portsmouth winger tracked by four Championship clubs | Sunderland owner denies approach for Sheffield United ace – League One and League Two transfer news Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say It's day four of the January window - and League One and Two sides have already turned up the heat on their transfer business. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Jamal Lowe is being tracked by four Championship clubs, according to reports. Picture: Joe Pepler Portsmouth have to use Hawkins’ assets to see best of him