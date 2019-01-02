Portsmouth wingers are ready for Championship while defender must be tied down

Sports writer Will Rooney picks out the main talking points from Pompey’s 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon on New Year’s Day...

DEADLY DUO READY FOR CHAMPIONSHIP

It’s not a statement Pompey fans will be shouting from the rooftops while the transfer window is open.

But Ronan Curtis and Jamal Lowe are more than ready to cut it in the Championship.

On a day when Pompey were slightly below their best, the wingers were at the peak of their powers.

It was Lowe who seen more of the ball in the first period, as well as breaking the deadlock in the eighth minute with a decent close-range finish.

The former Hampton & Richmond wide man tormented the Wimbledon defence, almost toying with their back four at times in tight situations near the corner flag. The Dons struggled to nullify the 24-year-old.

Curtis, on the other hand, was more direct when in possession, thrusting his way past anyone in his way. The Irishman cut drove in from the left flank before his right-foot shot could only be parried for Lowe to follow-up.

One particular move in the second half demonstrated the class of the pair. Hitting the visitors on the counter-attack, Lowe played a splendid reverse pass into the path of Curtis – who timed his run to perfection – but dragged his shot just wide.

Both were involved in Pompey’s match-winner. Lowe influenced the move from the right, before Curtis deftly headed home Ben Thompson’s cross.

The duo possess the type of quality that will be needed if Pompey are playing in the second tier next season.

Yet their attributes will have clubs circling if the Blues fail to escape the third tier.

WHATMOUGH NEEDS NEW DEAL

It’s Matt Clarke who gets the majority of the defensive plaudits.

But Jack Whatmough so often deserves just as many.

The academy product was the pick of the rearguard in a game where Wimbledon created a dearth of clear-cut chances.

Despite them having a dominant spell in the second period, Craig MacGillivray only had to keep out one long-range effort.

The only way they were going to score was through a piece of magic like Kwesi Appiah’s strike was.

Apart from that, the Blues’ defending was stoic, with Whatmough standing out.

In the first half, the Wombles did threaten when they swiftly broke from a Pompey corner. ]

Andy Barcham had Appiah in support in a two-v-two scenario and a goalscoring opportunity looked certain.

But Whatmough got across and made a perfectly-timed challenge sliding challenge to thwart the winger.

Having had his share of setbacks, the Gosport defender is proving any doubters wrong and has remained virtually injury-free this season.

The fact he wasn’t given a rest during the four games over the Christmas period – despite Christian Burgess a suitable replacement – highlights he’s in rude health.

Having always been held in the highest regard at Fratton Park, Whatmough’s displaying on a weekly basis why that’s been the case.

Out of contract at the end of the campaign, Whatmough must be tied down to his boyhood club sooner rather than later.



GOING UP THE GEARS

Despite Kwesi Appiah lashing home a thunderbolt of an equaliser in the 75th minute, it never really felt like Pompey wouldn’t go on to win the game.

For all of their dominance in the first half – and coming under pressure in the second – there was a sense that the Blues still had gears to find.

And Appiah’s equaliser was the moment Pompey knew they really had to book up their ideas and display their qualities.

It took the hosts just five minutes to restore their lead, conjured up through a sumptuous bit of interplay.

Jamal Lowe glided past a number of yellow shirts before coaxing a ball into Ben Thompson.

The Millwall loanee then showed composure to stand up a ball to Ronan Curtis from the byline and he headed home under pressure.