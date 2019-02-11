Kenny Jackett is confident Pompey’s wing wizards can bounce back to their rampant best.

The boss believes Ronan Curtis and Jamal Lowe will recapture the form which put the Blues on the path to League One promotion.

Ronan Curtis. Picture: Joe Pepler

The duo were vital cogs during the first half of the season. They recorded 18 goals and 18 assists between them before the turn of the year as Pompey sat top of the division.

Since both netting in the New Year’s Day victory over AFC Wimbledon, however, Lowe and Curtis have only conjured up a combined one goal and two assists in the subsequent 10 games.

During that period Jackett’s men have slipped out of the automatic promotion places and dropped to third.

The pair again drew blank in the 1-1 draw at Plymouth on Saturday – as the Blues’ winless run in the league stretched to five games.

Jamal Lowe. Picture: Joe Pepler

It was Ben Close who was on target for the visitors, finishing after Gareth Evans’ corner was cleared.

Jackett felt Curtis and Lowe were a threat at Home Park, though, and reckons they will again be at their best sooner rather than later.

The manager said: ‘Maybe it’s a combination of things but it’s tough to be outstanding all of the time.

‘But they will be back as well.

‘(Kyle) Letheren pulled off a fantastic save from Ronan Curtis.

‘He got in down the left-hand side I would think four times with Lee Brown.

‘We got in behind them with some good moves and generally all the way through there was a big threat which I was pleased with.

‘They are players that work hard for the team as well and Saturday was always about doing that because it was a difficult game.

‘Jamal was a threat. He got to the byline two or three times but Gary Sawyer is an experienced player and won’t make it easier for someone like Jamal.

‘He got into good positions and got on the ball quite a lot because we did okay in midfield.

‘But obviously it’s hard to produce all of the time. He has been a very good player for us.

‘In terms of producing, he will be back.’