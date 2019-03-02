Have your say

Pompey youngster Joe Hancott has joined Basingstoke Town on loan.

And the 17-year-old goes straight into the Dragons’ squad for their Southern League premier division south game at Hendon today.

The left-back became the Blues’ youngest post-war debutant when he featured for Kenny Jackett's side in the Checkatrade Trophy against Fulham in August 2017.

At the time, the defender was aged 16 years, five months and nine days, eclipsing Gary O’Neil’s January 2000 feat.

No details have emerged over the length of Hancott’s loan move.

