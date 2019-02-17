Chris Powell had the belief Southend could conjure up a fightback against Pompey.

And the Shrimpers boss heaped praise on his troops for the ‘courage’ they showed to earn a point at Roots Hall.

Kenny Jackett’s side threw away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 on Saturday.

The Blues were cruising to a first League One victory in six matches, with Bryn Morris, Ben Close and Oli Hawkins putting their side in control after 31 minutes.

However, Powell’s men hit back through Simon Cox before half-time before the Shrimpers striker completed his hat-trick in the second period.

Despite looking dead and buried, the Southend manager told his players they could forge a comeback at the interval.

And he was delighted with his side’s response.

Powell told his club’s website: ‘At 3-1, I’m sure everyone’s thinking he’s got to have a go at the team at half-time but you’ve got to give them belief.

‘I spoke to them but tried to give them belief that they can come back.

It was about keeping yourselves in the game and we certainly did that, and the crowd helped. It’s very easy to be negative, so I said to the players the fans stayed with you because you showed application, you showed courage to pass the ball.

I felt we gradually got control, got the goal and then second half was all about doing our best to keep it locked.

‘Nathan Bishop made a save just after half-time. I think a lot of people forgotten about that and then it was all about trying to edge ourselves back in the game.

‘Michael Kightly wins a pen then it’s can we get back in it and what a great move, great reverse pass from Timothee Dieng and finish by Cox.’

Cox moved his goal tally for the season to 15 against Pompey.

Powell saluted the former West Brom man for taking on the scoring responsibility for Southend this season.

The manager added: ‘He’s been great, Simon has taken on the mantle of needing to score the goals for the team and lead by example, he certainly did that on Saturday.’