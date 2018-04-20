Previous wins against League One ‘powerhouse’ can aid Pompey

Have your say

POMPEY will have to overcome a League One ‘powerhouse’ to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Kenny Jackett told how he sees Charlton as one of the third-tier forces to be reckoned with, ahead of their visit to Fratton Park.

Stuart O'Keefe and Brett Pitman celebrate Pompey's league winner against Charlton

The Blues will be out to deliver a repeat of December’s 1-0 win at The Valley.

Josh Magennis’ own goal did the damage on that occasion as Pompey impressed in front of 3,870 travelling fans.

Jackett rates that success as one of the best results of the season from his side.

That game proved a nip-and-tuck affair, with Karl Robinson then in charge of the Addicks.

Lee Bowyer has since taken over the reins on a caretaker basis until the end of the season, in the wake of Robinson’s move to Oxford.

Since then they have picked up four wins from seven games to stay firmly in the play-off picture.

Jackett has no doubt about the quality the visitors to Fratton Park possess, and anticipates another game which will decided by small margins.

The manager said: ‘They are a very good club, Charlton, a powerhouse with very good players.

‘They have been up and around the play-off positions looking to get into the Championship, as a side of Charlton’s standard should.

‘Like us, they’ll be looking for a big finish to keep them in with a shout of making the Championship.

‘I’m full of respect for everyone at Charlton.

‘There’s been good wins this season, but beating a club of Charlton’s standing at home was a very good one and one we worked hard for.

‘We think it probably will be (tight) this time.’