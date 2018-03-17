Promising midfielder open to Pompey stay

Have your say

CONNOR RONAN is open to being part of Pompey’s future.

The promising midfielder has indicated he’d be interested in a return to Fratton Park next season.

Ronan has made a positive impression since linking up with the Blues on loan from Wolves in January.

The 20-year-old has made five starts and five appearances off the bench since being brought in by Kenny Jackett.

His quality on the ball has been received favourably by supporters in that time, after largely being utilised in an attacking central role.

Ronan is the only one of Pompey’s seven loanees the club do not have a written or verbal agreement on to land permanently.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international has a year left on his existing deal at Molineux, and is highly regarded at his parent club.

But the prospect of another Blues stay is on Ronan’s radar.

He said: ‘I’d definitely (be interested).

‘You have to be open to any circumstances really.

‘I’ll go back to Wolves and go from there, but I’ve got an open mind to it all.

‘I’m open to any circumstances next season, whatever they may be.

‘I’m keeping an eye on Wolves and how they’re doing this season.

‘Obviously, I want them to go up and it’s in the back of my mind.

‘I’m concentrating on here, though, taking it game by game and trying to get as many games and wins as possible.

‘It definitely has (been the right move to make).

‘Hopefully now I can help us get those points and wins to help us climb the table.’

Ronan explained there’s been a period of adjustment for him after moving south for the first loan move of his career.

But the Rochdale-born player is now feeling comfortable in his new surroundings and in a position to finish the season strongly.

Ronan thanked Jackett for taking a central role in making him feel at home at Pompey.

Now the targets are clear for the player over the final 10 games of the campaign.

Ronan is aiming to improve on his starts as the Blues search for some momentum over the season’s finale.

And he feels his fitness is at the right level to achieve that ambition.

‘The manager’s looked after me since I came in,’ added Ronan.

‘The first couple of weeks were about moving away and trying to settle in.

‘Once that’s sorted you can worry about the football.

‘So the first couple of weeks he was just trying to make sure I was alright.

‘Then it was down to myself and it was down to me to get myself fit and try to get into the team.

‘Now I need to cement that place.

‘But I now feel I’m where I need to be and I haven’t got any excuses fitness wise.

‘I’m where I need to be, so I need to put in those performances now.’