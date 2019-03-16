Omar Bogle

‘Proven a superb addition… Breezed through the match with customary ease’ – Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings after win against Scunthorpe

Check out Neil Allen’s match ratings from Pompey’s 2-0 victory against Scunthorpe at Fratton Park.

Omar Bogle broke the deadlock for Kenny Jackett’s side on 71 minutes, before Jamal Lowe made the match safe with his 13th goal of the season on 87 minutes.

Other than one first-half stop, had absolutely nothing to do against the shot-shy visitors - 7

1. Craig MacGillivray:

Other than one first-half stop, had absolutely nothing to do against the shot-shy visitors - 7
Sean Ryan/PinPep
Sean Ryan/PinPep
Buy a Photo
Sloppy in possession at times during second half, but once again a formidable defence presence - 7

2. Nathan Thompson

Sloppy in possession at times during second half, but once again a formidable defence presence - 7
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
PinPep' - Images to be used only for Portsmouth FC and The News publications (including online platforms). Images cannot be reso
Buy a Photo
Made most of visitors sitting back in the second half and, with little defensive duties, charged forward on occasions attempting to influence attacks - 7

3. Christian Burgess

Made most of visitors sitting back in the second half and, with little defensive duties, charged forward on occasions attempting to influence attacks - 7
Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com
phcimages.com
Buy a Photo
Breezed through the match with customary ease and barely challenged by a Scunthorpe side lacking attacking impetus - 7

4. Matt Clarke

Breezed through the match with customary ease and barely challenged by a Scunthorpe side lacking attacking impetus - 7
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
PinPep' - Images to be used only for Portsmouth FC and The News publications (including online platforms). Images cannot be reso
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3