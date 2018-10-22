QPR loanee hands Portsmouth injury boost

Have your say

David Wheeler has handed Pompey an injury boost ahead of tomorrow night’s game with Burton.

The on-loan QPR man has recovered from an ankle injury to put himself in contention for Albion’s visit to Fratton Park.

On-loan QPR winger David Wheeler

Wheeler suffered the problem after coming on as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 defeat to Gillingham on October 6.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett had stated he expected the former Exeter man to be out until the end of the month.

However, Wheeler has recovered sufficiently to be considered for the game against the Brewers.

The Blues manager said: ‘Everyone is okay (following Saturday’s win against Fleetwood).

‘The one likely to be added to the squad is Dave Wheeler – he’s okay now.’

Andre Green, on-loan from Aston Villa, remains sidelined with a knee injury.