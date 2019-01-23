QPR loanee’s Portsmouth release of emotion as he looks to love game again

Have your say

David Wheeler told of his Fratton release of emotion after putting Pompey within game of Wembley.

The Blues winger has provided an insight into a testing period of his career after delivering victory against Peterborough last night.

Wheeler admitted he’s looking find his love of football again and it remains unclear if the chance to do so will come with the Blues.

The 28-year-old’s strike five minutes from time saw his side advance to the semi-final of the Checkatrade Trophy.

It’s been a challenging time for the loanee, with Wheeler finding minutes hard to come by

The feelings experienced came to the surface as the loanee’s goal made the difference and he celebrated in front of the Fratton End.

Wheeler explained that’s been an experience he’s waited a long time for.

He said: ‘I’ve been frustrated not to play very often.

‘It’s something I’ve desperately missed.

‘So it was nice to share that moment with the fans.

‘It’s something I’ve had on my mind to do the whole time I’ve been here.

‘For me, especially, goals is something I like to bring to my game.

‘I like contribute to the team. It’s big thing.

‘It’s something I live for. That’s why I play football.

‘It’s very up and down. You have to keep up you standards and it’s hard.

‘It can be very deflating every week when you don’t’ play, but you have to maintain your motivation.

‘It’s a rollercoaster of emotions, but I have a good rapport with the lads. In other circumstances you’d maybe wish the team didn’t do so well so you get a chance.

‘But genuinely I enjoy watching the team and it’s unfortunate it’s been to my detriment.’

Wheeler was staying tight-lipped over his future, but explained he can be recalled by his parent club at any time before the transfer window closes.

It’s still unclear where he will play over the rest of the season, but the former Exeter man underlined there’s no ill feelings at a failure to gain the Pompey playing time he hoped for.

Wheeler added: ‘I can’t really say right now (what will happen).

‘It’s until the end of the month (he can be recalled).

‘You want to play the best teams in the best leagues.

‘But, for me, I haven’t played regular first-team football for over a year now.

‘So it’s about getting the love back for the game really.

‘It’s no one’s fault how it’s panned out.

‘It’s just the team have done that well it’s a fact of life.

‘It’s unfortunate, but hopefully it means promotion for the club at the end of the season.’