Pompey have lost loanee David Wheeler.

The forward has today been recalled by QPR – midway through a scheduled season-long stay.

Wheeler’s final Blues act was to net an 85th-minute winner against Peterborough on Tuesday evening, earning a semi-final spot in the Checkatrade Trophy.

However, the 28-year-old has been unable to break into the League One side since his August arrival.

His sole league start came in last weekend’s disappointing 2-1 defeat at Oxford United.

Overall, Wheeler netted three times in 18 appearances, of which 12 were as a substitute.

He joins Andre Green and Ben Thompson in this month being recalled early from season-long loans.

Joe Mason has also left at the end of his scheduled six months – leaving Pompey without any loan players at present.

The transfer window shuts on Thursday, January 31, at 11pm.