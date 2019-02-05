Have your say

Kenny Jackett is struggling for bodies for the trip to Loftus Road.

None of last week’s four new signings are able to feature because they'd not joined Pompey when the 1-1 draw against QPR at Fratton Park took place.

Suspended: Ronan Curtis

Meanwhile, Ronan Curtis serves a one-match suspension after receiving two Cup bookings.

The Blues await news on Jack Whatmough’s knee injury after limping out against Doncaster.

Dion Donohue is also absent after suffering a cut on his shin in the 1-1 draw against Rovers.

Bryn Morris does return from an ankle injury, however.

Steve McClaren will field a strong QPR side against Pompey.

With the R’s unlikely to reach the Championship play-offs or be relegated, the boss will be looking for his side to go as far as possible in the Cup.

Massimo Luongo is back from international duty after Australia exited the Asian Cup.

He featured in the Hoops’ 2-1 loss to Wigan on Saturday.

Tomer Hemed is back training after a groin injury, while Geoff Cameron (ankle) is also closing in on a return.

Angel Rangel (thigh) remains sidelined.