Pompey travel to QPR on Tuesday for the FA Cup fourth round replay.

Loftus Road Stadium, South Africa Road, Shepherd’s Bush, London W12 7PA, holds 18,439 all seated, and Blues fans have been allocated around 2,800 seats in the School End Stand.

Tickets are sold out – there will be no tickets on sale on the night.

If the game is still level after 90 minutes, extra-time will be played and, if necessary, penalties.

Getting to Loftus Road. By Road – Travelling North from Portsmouth up the A3(M) into London, follow the signs for Hammersmith, then take the A219 to Shepherd’s Bush, then continue towards White City (Wood Lane) and left into South Africa Road.

If approaching London from the West via the M40, then the A40 towards Central London. At the point where the A40 becomes the A40(M), turn off onto the A40 towards White City/Shepherd’s Bush and turn right into Wood Lane and then left into South Africa Road.

Road closures around the ground occur 90 minutes before kick off, so please allow plenty of time for your journey. The closures are also in place for a short time after the game.

Parking – Due to its city location, parking around Loftus Road is extremely limited on match days.

There may be street parking in roads near the ground, but do check signs to make sure you are not in a residents only, or pay and display area.

By Train/tube – Trains run regularly from Portsmouth to London Waterloo. The last train back from Waterloo to Portsmouth leaves at 11.45pm.

The nearest tube station to the ground is White City, on the Central Line, about five minutes walk from the ground.

Also nearby, opposite the BBC Television Centre, is Wood Lane station, on the Hammersmith and City Line.

Alternatively, there are two other tube stations close by, Shepherd’s Bush Market on the Hammersmith and City Line and Shepherd’s Bush on the Central Line, these are a 10 to 15-minute walk from the ground.

Another option would be to catch the slower, stopping train from Portsmouth to Clapham Junction and take the London Overground train to Shepherd’s Bush.

Where to eat and drink – There are not really any pubs in the vicinity of the ground.

In nearby Shepherd’s Bush Green you could try Belushi’s Bar at the Vue Complex, W12 8PH, opposite Shepherd’s Bush tube station.

A basic bar serving food and showing Sky and BT Sports.

There is a KFC in Uxbridge Road, W12 8LR.

A better idea might be to find somewhere further away, then get the tube to the ground.

Alcohol is usually on sale inside the ground, as well as hot and cold drinks and a range of pies, hot dogs and sausage rolls.