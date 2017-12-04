Quayle and Southgate send Pompey Ladies through in Cup

Pompey Ladies progressed to the third round of the Women’s FA Cup with a 2-1 win at AFC Wimbledon.

Goals from Sammy Quayle and Amelia Southgate gave Pompey the win at Gander Green Lane as Jay Sadler’s side made it four wins on the bounce.

The game started slowly, but it was the home side who had the first chance – and one they took.

Wimbledon broke through and Isabella Asplund slotted the ball home past Robyn Levett in the Blues goal on eight minutes to make the score 1-0.

Pompey looked to respond to the opener immediately, and Rachel Panting went close when she surged down the right and fired a shot against the crossbar.

The visitors then looked to find an equaliser from a set-piece, when Eilidh Currie swung a ball in from the right.

Shannon Albuery got there ahead of the defender but fired just over the bar as Pompey went into the break a goal down.

To their credit, though, the visitors got their equaliser six minutes after the restart.

Rachel Panting placed the ball into the six-yard box, where Quayle was on hand to fire home.

And just four minutes later, the Blues found themselves in front.

Molly Clark put a cross into the box and Southgate got on the end of it to net her first goal for the club.

Sadler’s side continued to push for more goals, in what was a much-improved second-half performance.

On 70 minutes, it was Panting involved again as she almost fired the ball into the top corner of the net, after a good piece of passing play from the Blues.

The hosts, who needed an equaliser, nearly had one when a ball was put across the Pompey six-yard box – but Hannah Searle’s slot was wide of the mark.

Daisy McLachlan came on with a couple of minutes to go and got her first taste of playing for Pompey after her move from Super League side Reading.

The visitors saw the game out in the final minutes, and go into the hat for the next round of the FA Cup.

Pompey: Levett, Kirby (Bazan 59), Southgate, Currie, Peck, Boswell, Clark, Panting, Albuery (Simmons 78), Stephens, Quayle (McLachlan 89). Unused subs: Widdowson, James