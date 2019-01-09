Rangers eye Portsmouth star | Bradford City confirm Leeds United defender arrival | Sunderland on brink of defender signing – League One and League Two transfer news Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say It's day nine of the January window - and League One and Two clubs' transfer business is beginning to take shape. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Jack Whatmough has been linked with a move away from Portsmouth. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com/PinPep Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis up for monthly accolade