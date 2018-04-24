Realist Jackett pragmatic about Pompey fate

REALIST Kenny Jackett has pledged to maintain his commonsense approach.

And in this instance it represents admission that the League One play-offs are now beyond Pompey.

Following two defeats in a week, the Blues are four points adrift of sixth place with two matches remaining.

Charlton, who won at Fratton Park on Saturday, Scunthorpe and Plymouth are the sides which now appear to be jostling for that final play-off spot.

Hope remains – with fixtures against Bury and Peterborough still to fulfil.

Yet Jackett prefers to err on the side of rationality when assessing where his maiden Pompey season is heading during the remaining two weeks.

He said: ‘It looks likely we will miss out. We have to do everything we can, win the two games and you never know.

‘But if you are asking me about percentages, an awful lot of sides need to fail – and under those circumstances that usually doesn’t happen.

‘You have to give a balanced and commonsense approach and then, by the end, look forward optimistically and positively. That is the case.

‘Whether we have an outside chance or whether we are building for next year, they are the two scenarios.

‘Either way, it lends itself to people playing at Bury and wanting to finish this season strongly, whether that be for this year or the next.

‘The play-offs will be a tough call for us, we need a lot of people to fail, but we want to finish strongly.

‘If there is an outside chance of us making it then we do that – or finishing this season strongly to be able to show optimism and confidence for next year.

‘After the game (Charlton) I gave the players some realism about what we had done to lose that match.

‘There have been too many times we have been a few short of people doing well.

‘I was disappointed with the week really. It was a big week for us and we lost both games, not just Charlton.’

n Tickets are still available for Pompey’s end of season awards dinner.

Taking place in the Victory Lounge on Tuesday, May 1, the evening event will be attended by Kenny Jackett and his entire first-team squad.

Former Premier League referee Jeff Winter is the guest speaker, while those present will be asked to vote on their player of the season and the goal of the season.

For more information, call Pompey on (023) 9277 8564 or email awards@pompeyfc.co.uk