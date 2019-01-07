Recalled Millwall midfielder’s goodbye message to Portsmouth

Have your say

Ben Thompson insisted he ‘enjoyed every minute of his time at Pompey’ after his Fratton Park loan move was cut short.

The midfielder was today recalled by parent club Millwall, with Neil Harris’ side currently embroiled in a Championship relegation fight.

The 23-year-old initially joined the Blues on a year-long loan last summer, but the Lions have activated an early recall option that was included in the deal.

Thompson departs having established himself as a firm favourite among the Fratton faithful.

He’s played a key role in Pompey’s pursuit of the League One title, racking up 27 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals.

The fans’ favourite was also instrumental in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Norwich in the FA Cup third round.

Ben Thompson congratulates match-winner Andre Green at Norwich on Saturday Picture: Joe Pepler

That victory at Carrow Road proved to be Thompson’s last outing for the Blues – and it’s an occasion that provided the player with the perfect Pompey send-off.

Speaking via Twitter, Thompson said: ‘Just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone @officialpompey what a club to play for.

‘I have enjoyed every minute of it, staff, players, fans have all been ledge and what a game to end on! See you all soon.’