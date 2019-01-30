Pompey slipped five points behind Luton in the League One title race after being defeated by their rivals on Tuesday night.

The Blues fell to a 3-2 loss against the Hatters at Kenilworth Road.

The hosts dominated the opening 45 minutes but only took a 1-0 lead into half-time, courtesy of James Collins’ strike.

Kenny Jackett made a tactical switch at the break, introducing debutant Omar Bogle and Dion Donohue off the bench for Brett Pitman and Gareth Evans.

The Pompey boss’ changes certainly sparked life into his side and goals from Ronan Curtis and Bogle almost grabbed the visitors a draw.

However, George Moncur’s late free-kick sent the Blues back to the south coast empty-handed.

The debate among the Fratton faithful has been raging following the reverse against the Blues’ promotion rivals.

Here’s how some of them reacted on social media…

Facebook

Ron Johnson

Bogle had a really good game when he came on.

Thought Evan's had a poor game last night and why did kj play Morris as a holding midfielder when hes an attacking midfielder at least Bogle had a good game when he came on.

Richie Barnes

Donohue > Evans...not even a contest in terms of passing and playmaking ability.

Barrie Jenkins

Just a shame we are a one half team.

You have work to do because ultimately we were battered.

They had more shots in one match than we have had in 3, I fear the bubble is about to burst, I hope not and always hope for the best, but 3 defeats on the bounce does not make good reading.

Anthony Knight

Dreadful first half..better second half..should of started Bogle..but that’s 3 defeats in a row now.

Alyn Davies

Luton deserve to be top, look at their consistency, lost 1 since October and still playing from the off like they want it. We have spluttered along, now our luck is out. need a win Sat.

Harry Wood

Bogle and Donohue to start Saturday against Donny make it happen Kenny, in you we trust!

Twitter

@Chimes4PFC

Lots of positives from 2nd half. Two substitutions & formation change made big difference. Bogle gave Pompey focal point up top & brought others into play. Debut goal will boost his confidence. Back the lads on Saturday against Doncaster! #PUP

@olicowdrey

Play like we did in the 2nd half we will go up. Play like we did in the first we struggle to make the playoffs I have faith in Kenny - needs to figure out his midfield pairing #POMPEY

@FlakePFC1989

Tough one to take after a much improved second half, but when have Pompey ever done anything the easy way ... Big game Saturday now, hopefully a couple of new faces through the door to boot.

@LukeEllisPUP

Bad first half, brilliant 2nd half. Dodgy decision for pen & awful decision for free kick but in my opinion 2 really good sides at this level. #LTFC were excellent, #pompey were superb in 2nd half particularly. Would bet on both sides going up! What a player Bogle could be for us.

@DanColes3

At half time we were debating how many goals it would take to head back to the car early, now I feel like we’ve been robbed.

Refs killed us but Jackett got it wrong first half. Feeling more positive after that second half though #Pompey

@mattclementspfc

I think I’d have taken play-off places at the start of the season but to be top that long hurts and seeing who the teams around us have Saturday makes the game even bigger but still a long way to go.

@mattatkinsonpfc

If you only turn up for 45mins of the 90 you very rarely win a game. Decent 2nd half performance maybe deserved a point.the league isn't won in jan.saturday now must win.#Pompey

@simonwilkin

Bitter pill to swallow that. Penalty debatable but can see why it was given. Never a free kick in a million years. Terrible first half but glad to see Kenny had the bottle to switch it up. They won’t finish too, still between us and s’land. #pompey

@markjroser73

#Pompey deserved to be behind based on the first half showing and we were awful. But didn’t deserve to lose based on the second half Bogle very impressive on debut Donahue big impact also. Very harsh free kick to win it . in a mini slump but still 2nd everyone calm down please.