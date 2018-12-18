Remember when sacked Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho hailed Portsmouth’s Fratton Park in Old Trafford dig?

Have your say

As Jose Mourinho waves goodbye to English football, at least he’ll have his Fratton Park memories to take with him.

Manchester United parted company with the Portuguese on Tuesday morning, after two-and-a-half years in charge.

The Red Devils called time on his managerial reign with United 19 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool following their 3-1 defeat at Anfield on Sunday.

That left the club sixth in the table and with a real battle on their hands to bring Champions League football back to Old Trafford next season.

United intend to appoint a caretaker manager until the end of the season while they search for a new, full-time manager.

And no doubt they’ll be looking for someone who will help raise the spirits of the Old Trafford crowd – something that Mourinho often struggled to do during his time at the helm.

Back in February, the former Real Madrid, Inter and Porto boss criticised the atmosphere after a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield.

He described United’s home as ‘quiet’ and contrasted it to when he visited PO4 as Chelsea manager – calling Fratton Park ‘absolutely incredible’.

Speaking after the Huddersfield game on February 3, Mourinho said: ‘It’s not Portsmouth.

‘I remember Portsmouth – such a small stadium, the atmosphere was absolutely incredible.

‘In here, the atmosphere is a bit quiet and there is not very (much enthusiasm). But the players like to play at home.’