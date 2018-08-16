Repeat Bad blood unlikely when Portsmouth host Oxford United 

Have your say

When the League One fixtures were released, both Pompey and Oxford United fans may have predicted a heated battle on just the third weekend of the season.

The clash at Fratton Park between the two sides last term produced one of the most memorable moments of the campaign – an incident involving Nathan Thompson and Alex Mowatt.

However, there's unlikely to be any bad blood carried over this Saturday as the two antagonists involved won’t be featuring.

Indeed, Thompson is currently out with a knee injury, while Mowatt has returned to parent club Barnsley following a loan spell at the Kassam Stadium.

Cue a sigh of relief among those with a nervous disposition!

If you can remember, when the U's travelled to the south coast in March, Mowatt was sent off for slapping Thompson.

Nathan Thompson goes to ground after being struck by Alex Mowatt. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett's side were 1-0 up at the time, courtesy of Kal Naismith's fifth-minute opener.

However, the visitors had a chance to equalise in the 59th minute when they were awarded a penalty.

Mowatt stepped up, but struck his spot-kick against the post.

In the aftermath of the miss, Thompson goaded the Oxford midfielder, with Mowatt reacting by raising his hand to the Blues defender's face.

As a result, the U’s midfielder was dismissed for violent conduct.

It was a moment that incensed both the Fratton faithful and the travelling Oxford fans.

Although, Pompey benefited from having an extra man and went on to clinch a 3-0 victory.

So, no revenge will be sought when the two teams go head-to-head on Saturday at Fratton Park.

But that doesn’t mean both Thompson and Mowatt have avoided each other.

Jackett’s side travel to Oakwell in December 12.

Maybe that’s enough time to get a mediator in!