Report: Aston Villa boss considering recalling Portsmouth loanee

Aston Villa are reportedly considering recalling Andre Green from his loan spell at Pompey.

According to The Sun, boss Dean Smith is mulling over the winger returning to Villa Park because of his lack of game time at the Blues.

Andre Green. Picture: Joe Pepler

Green is currently on a season-long loan at Fratton Park and has helped Kenny Jackett’s troops clinch a five-point lead at the top of League One.

His late goals at Rochdale and Norwich also fired Pompey into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

But the England under-20 international has mainly been utilised as an impact player off the bench.

The rampant form of wingers Ronan Curtis and Jamal Lowe have made it difficult for Green to break into Pompey’s starting line-up.

Green has scored five goals in 14 appearances during his time on the south coast.

But he’s been handed just a solitary League One start so far – and that was because Curtis was away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old did tell The News that he wants to remain at the Blues and shake off his tag as super-sub.