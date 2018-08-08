Report: Portsmouth saw off Plymouth, Coventry and MK Dons to land Wheeler

Pompey saw off competition from League One rivals Plymouth and Coventry to sign winger David Wheeler on loan.

That’s according to Plymouth Live, who also suggest that League Two MK Dons – now managed by former Exeter boss Paul Tisdale, who signed the 27-year-old during his time at the Grecians – where also keen on the QPR winger.

David Wheeler has signed for Pompey on a season-long loan from QPR

Wheeler yesterday completed a season-long loan move to Fratton Park, after making nine appearances for the Rs in last season’s Championship.

He signed for the Londoners in August 2017 after netting 21 goals in 46 appearances for Exeter in their 2016-17 League Two campaign.

Plymouth have so far brought in 16 new players this summer, but are clearly in the market for more reinforcements after a 2-1 defeat to Walsall on the opening day of the season.

Coventry, who are keen on Pompey striker Conor Chaplin, have been looking to bolster their attacking ranks after selling Marc McNulty to Reading.

Wheeler became Pompey’s seventh summer signing, but is the first to arrive on loan during the current transfer window.