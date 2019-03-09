The call-up from Mick McCarthy for his first Republic of Ireland squad has provided a welcome boost for the revitalised Ronan Curtis, according to Kenny Jackett.

The Blues winger has made the provisional squad having previously featured under Martin O’Neill.

Ronan Curtis nets against Bury. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

It will be important for Curtis to know he is in the picture with McCarthy, who has watched him in action for Pompey and is preparing for Euro 2020 qualifying games against Gibraltar and Georgia.

Boss Jackett feels the player, who made his Ireland debut in November, should get a nice boost from being named again.

He said: ‘He’s in the provisional squad but with a change of manager. Martin O’Neill obviously gave him his debut but with Mick McCarthy coming in he has been to see him in the Sunderland game.

‘I haven’t spoken to Mick about Ronan yet but Ronan should be pleased and encouraged that the new manager is considering him and has put him in the provisional squad, from him making his debut. He is very proud to play for his country and he will want that to continue.’

Jacket feels the contribution of Curtis and fellow winger Jamal Lowe against Bury and Bradford recently showed a welcome reminder of the damage they can to defences.

The Blues boss added: ‘Both Ronan and Jamal had an upturn again in energy.

‘Generally, in the games against Bury and Bradford, they have looked like back to scoring goals, both of them, which is good. Their life and energy has been there.’