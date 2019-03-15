Republic of Ireland confirm Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis will miss international break

Have your say

Ronan Curtis’ absence from the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming internationals has been confirmed.

The Pompey winger will miss Mick McCarthy’s side’s European Championship 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar (March 23) and Georgia (March 26) following his freak finger injury.

Curtis was included in the new Eire boss’ first squad since he took over from Martin O’Neill in November.

But the 22-year-old will be denied the opportunity to win a third cap for his country.

Curtis chopped off the top of his finger on his left hand on Tuesday after it became trapped in his front door.

He was forced to have an emergency operation to have it re-attached and missed the 3-2 victory over Walsall.

Ronan Curtis on his Republic of Ireland debut against Northern Ireland in November. Picture: Lorraine O'Sullivan

The former Derry City ace will find out today just how long he will be sidelined for.

Kenny Jackett admitted the Blues could be without Curtis for anywhere between two-to-six weeks.

It puts the south London-born talent’s Wembley dream in doubt.

Pompey may not have Curtis available for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland on March 31.