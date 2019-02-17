Have your say

Pompey will organise a reserve game to help Luke McGee with his injury recovery.

The Blues keeper has been unavailable since December with a wrist problem.

Pompey keeper Luke McGee. Picture: Joe Pepler/ PinPep

McGee picked up his setback in Kenny Jackett’s side’s 2-1 victory over Arsenal under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

That led to Pompey recalling Alex Bass from his loan spell at Torquay to play back-up to No1 stopper Craig MacGillivray.

McGee’s complaint has continued to trouble him, with the Blues regularly monitoring his progress.

The Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate is closing on his return to action after more than two months on the treatment table, however.

Short of practice, Jackett is looking to arrange a friendly for McGee in the near future.

Andy Cannon (quad) and Dion Donohue (ankle) are also nearing their first-team return and may also be involved.

Boss Jackett said: ‘McGee is there or thereabouts.

‘He’s not quite fit and we need to get him a reserve game.

‘Cannon similarly is a week or two away as I’m sure Donohue will be.’

McGee moved to Fratton Park from Spurs for an undisclosed fee in July 2017.

He made 50 appearances as Pompey finished eighth in League One last season.

However, the Edgware-born stopper slipped down the pecking order following the arrival of MacGillivray last summer.

McGee has been restricted to just five outings this term, in the Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy respectively.