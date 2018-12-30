Response to defeat, Fleetwood’s physical challenge and ref decisions delights Portsmouth boss

Have your say

Kenny Jackett saluted Pompey’s resolve as they emphatically answered the questions posed of them at Fleetwood.

The Blues responded to their third league defeat of their season at Gillingham and being 2-1 down at the break on Saturday, by delivering a riveting four-goal second-half salvo to pick up a 5-2 win.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Jackett felt his men withstood a physical approach from Joey Barton’s side, who had Dean Marney sent off in after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Ben Thompson.

And he also had doubts over whether Matt Clarke should’ve been penalised for a first-half penalty.

What Jackett did appreciate, though, was the character of his team when faced with those issues.

He said: ‘I thought there was a totting up of fouls from them which could prove crucial.

‘That proved to be the case.

‘I don’t know if the referee had any real choice with the (red card) incident other than to give Dean Marney a second yellow.

‘There were some decisions in the box and decisions from corners on free-kicks and fouls.

‘It was one of those types of games.

‘I spoke to my players about overcoming different tests.

‘You have to come through tests and we did that.

‘If you want to be successful there’s different types of tests.

‘If you are the biggest club in the league or in the position we’re in people are going to quite rightly challenge you.’

Referee Matt Donohue felt Matt Clarke had fouled Paddy Madden two minutes before the break.

That allowed Ched Evans to get his side’s second goal in four minutes and send Fleetwood in 2-1 up at the break, after Ben Thompson’s outstanding 26th-minute opener.

Jackett felt what happened from there revealed much about his side.

He added: ‘With Clarke for the penalty, sometimes these things happen.

‘The referee has given it whether we agree with it or not.

‘So after a first half in which we felt we were in control we were 2-1 down.

‘It was about how we could respond in the second half - I felt we answered those questions well.’

Jackett also drew encouragement from Pompey’s ruthless nature in putting the game to bed after Fleetwood were reduced to 10 men.

Two goals in a minute turned the game on its head as Brett Pitman’s 57th-minute penalty and Anton Walkes’ classy finish did the damage 60 seconds later.

Then came two goals in three minutes from Jamal Lowe moments after the home side had twice hit the woodwork from a corner.

Jackett recognised Fleetwood still offered a threat after the restart, so took satisfaction from the cutting edge offered by his team.

He said: ‘As we went 11 v 10 and 3-2 up everyone knew and felt they were still quite potent, and have some real quality in Ched Evans and Madden.

‘That’s as well as quality in experience as well.

‘So it was good to see us put the game away on the break and score those goals.’